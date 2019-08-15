Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF remained flat at $$8.15 on Wednesday. 32,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. Oxford BioMedica has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $535.26 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

