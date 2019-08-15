P2P Transport (ASX:P2P) Trading Down 8.3%

P2P Transport Ltd (ASX:P2P) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 504,993 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.13.

P2P Transport Company Profile (ASX:P2P)

P2P Transport Limited, an integrated fleet management company, provides vehicles on a rental basis to independent professional drivers in the point-to-point passenger transport industry. The company leases taxi plates or licenses from either government authorities or private owners, and operates its vehicles to provide a rental solution to professional drivers.

