Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $887.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 165.6% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,623,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,146 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 207.3% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,117,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,200 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 42.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 6,072,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,941 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,900,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,636 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $6,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

