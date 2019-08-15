Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,323. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $118.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.