Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $266.00

Shares of Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78), with a volume of 38838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $132.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.73.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 17.30 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.90 ($0.21) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Palace Capital PLC will post 1881.0000252 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Neil Sinclair purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £27,900 ($36,456.29). Also, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 15,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £43,293.36 ($56,570.44).

Palace Capital Company Profile (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

