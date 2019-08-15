Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PAM stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 924,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.60. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 44.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

