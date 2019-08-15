Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.94. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 440,442 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAF. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 15.50 ($0.20) to GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $250.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

