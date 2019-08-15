ParallelCoin Trading Down 50% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00016949 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $536,424.00 and approximately $1,317.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00754453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000800 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

