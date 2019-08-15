Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Director Sells C$3,060,950.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$3,060,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,555,000.

Curtis Darrell Bartlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 55,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.54, for a total value of C$1,184,700.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.61, for a total value of C$2,161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total value of C$2,152,000.00.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.22. Parex Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXT. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

