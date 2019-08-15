Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,345,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 2,917,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,111,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.62. The company had a trading volume of 773,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.87. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.55.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

