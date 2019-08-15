Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 406.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,811 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,957.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after buying an additional 1,198,523 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $11,163,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 66.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 290,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $5,565,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

