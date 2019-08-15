Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 91,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.63. 5,005,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,150,168. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

