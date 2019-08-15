Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) PT Raised to $23.50

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

NASDAQ PEGI opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Pattern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

