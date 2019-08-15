Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 1,341,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,318. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

