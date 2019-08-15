Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,397,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 15,477,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 630.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 386.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.