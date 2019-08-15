Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,505,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 699,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,322.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 451,089 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,875,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,668. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.07.

