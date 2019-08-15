Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $12.91 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6,927.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,431,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239,981 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,339,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 421,452 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3,151.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 421,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 408,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,340,000 after purchasing an additional 280,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 403,430 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

