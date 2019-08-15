Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS comprises 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWX. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:BWX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a 1-year low of $544.00 and a 1-year high of $559.50.

