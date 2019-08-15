Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 334.17 ($4.37).

LON BBY traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 213 ($2.78). 2,034,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.61. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.10 ($3.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

