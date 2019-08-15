Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after buying an additional 499,986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 675,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after buying an additional 115,092 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 83,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 29,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

