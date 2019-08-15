Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Heska by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 226,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $13,897,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,673. The stock has a market cap of $574.22 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.19 million. Heska had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSKA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Heska in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

In related news, Director Scott Humphrey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $73,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,062 shares in the company, valued at $225,944.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

