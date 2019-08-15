Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.54. 8,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,205. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $262.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.21. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,489.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,381. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

