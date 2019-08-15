Pendal Group Ltd Sells 152,020 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,020 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 293.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,138,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 848,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,696,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,044,000 after purchasing an additional 802,211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,223.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 679,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,482.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 556,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 511,991 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Russell B. Rinn acquired 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 220,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,341.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Pushis acquired 5,740 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,381.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 8,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,664. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

