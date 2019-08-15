Pendal Group Ltd Sells 18,275 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,287,000 after acquiring an additional 97,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 812,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $200.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush set a $175.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.14. 17,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,500. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $194.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

