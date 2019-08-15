Penguin Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $378.00 (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Penguin Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Penguin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $31.01, $38.31, $20.24 and $7.65. Penguin Coin has a market capitalization of $265,992.00 and $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00272896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.01331623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Penguin Coin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io. Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin.

Buying and Selling Penguin Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penguin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

