PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,930. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.03% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $34,800.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

