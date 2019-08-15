Penta (PNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $584,548.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX. Penta has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $584,548.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00270819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.01320988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023240 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,904,176,545 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

