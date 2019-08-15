Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Purchases $59,062.50 in Stock

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Alan S. Knitowski purchased 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $59,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PHUN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 1,043,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,215. Phunware Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $550.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 1,049.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

