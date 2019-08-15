Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.01.

PXD traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,822. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $189.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

