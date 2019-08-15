Pirl (PIRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,446.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Pirl has a total market cap of $724,478.00 and approximately $7,446.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 51,298,532 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.