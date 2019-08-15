Playkey (PKT) Achieves Market Cap of $518,003.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. Playkey has a market cap of $518,003.00 and approximately $20,208.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

