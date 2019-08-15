Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.43, 19,977 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 65,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87.

About Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

