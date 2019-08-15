POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of POSCO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get POSCO alerts:

NYSE PKX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74. POSCO has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 49,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in POSCO by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 91,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of POSCO by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of POSCO by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of POSCO by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 114,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.