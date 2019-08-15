PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.