PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,827,000 after purchasing an additional 292,887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 137.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 934.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 166,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 78,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

