Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.67.

Shares of PBH stock traded down C$1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$92.12. 5,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$66.99 and a 12-month high of C$103.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$801.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.6099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,902.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,869,097.14.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

