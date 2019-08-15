Propetro’s (PUMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) in a report published on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUMP. B. Riley began coverage on Propetro in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Propetro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Shares of PUMP opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67. Propetro has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

