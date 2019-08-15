ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $60.34. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 102 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.33% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

