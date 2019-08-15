ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.68 and last traded at $90.89, 2,446,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,532,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

