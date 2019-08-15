ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $89.19. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity shares last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

CMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $228.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.55 million. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

