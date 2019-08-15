ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Bought by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 142.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,865.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 91,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter.

VIXY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 161,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $42.77.

