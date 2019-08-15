Proton Token (PTT) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and approximately $626,415.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, DDEX, BitForex and BCEX. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00275264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01334705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00096553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,081,384,720 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, FCoin, LBank, CoinTiger and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.