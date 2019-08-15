Prudential’s (PRU) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,761 ($23.01) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,845 ($24.11) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,936 ($25.30) to GBX 1,949 ($25.47) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,053.91 ($26.84).

Shares of Prudential stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,430 ($18.69). 4,338,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,843 ($24.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,673.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Prudential news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,655 ($21.63) per share, with a total value of £24,825 ($32,438.26). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,743.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

