Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $127.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $637,558.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,177,151.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,203. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

