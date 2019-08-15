Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.37 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.96% of Calavo Growers worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.27. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 44,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $4,341,315.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,628 shares in the company, valued at $44,001,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,290 shares of company stock worth $12,459,804. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

