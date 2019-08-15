Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,226,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 207,621.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,204,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 874,469 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.