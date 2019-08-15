Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,557 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.28% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

CW opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.36. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,970. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.