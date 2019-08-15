Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $256,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

