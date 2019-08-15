Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,769,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 8,840,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $37,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,202,000 after buying an additional 197,098 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 124,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

