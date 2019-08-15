PWR Coin Trading Down 82.1% This Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 60.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $203,329.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 82.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00919244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00244075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.